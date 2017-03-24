Newsvine

God Hates Fags church: London attack happened because Theresa May banned us from UK

View Original Article: · PinkNews
The Westboro Baptist Church says the terror attack in London which left three innocent people dead happened because they’re banned from the country.

Three people were killed and 20 injured in the terrorist incident yesterday in the centre of London, when a man ran a car into a crowd on Westminster Bridge, before stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.

