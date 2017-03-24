Newsvine

Idaho Rep. Calls Cops On Terrifying Old People Comin' By To Say Hi

Article Photo

We have yet another Profile in Congressional Courage Or The Exact Opposite Of That for you, courtesy of the staff in Idaho congressdoofus Raul Labrador’s office in Lewiston, Idaho, who called the U.S. Capitol Police to complain of “threats” from a group of older constituents who have been petitioning for redress of grievance with malice aforethought. Chelsea Embree of the Lewiston Tribune says a spokesman for Labrador’s Lewiston office, Scott Carlton, reported the scary old folks to the Capitol police force after he believed local cops hadn’t done enough to keep Labrador’s staff safe. So if nothing else, today we learned that the Capitol Police actually do have jurisdiction over congressional offices nationwide.

