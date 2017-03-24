Fox & Friends Suggest Sanctuary Cities 'Offer Up' 14 Year-Old School Girls To Immigrant Rapists

As Newshounds Ellen reported, Fox News didn't waste any time using an alleged Maryland rape to promote Donald Trump’s, anti-immigration talking point. And, just like a virus, Fox's anti-immigrant message spread throughout Fox’s programs. Not surprisingly, the AM propaganda show, Fox & Friends, kept the hate alive by suggesting that undocumented men are sexual predators!

Wednesday, Fox Friend, Steve Doocy and Canadian Islamophobe Mark Steyn used the recent alleged rape of a Maryland high school student, by undocumented students, for an attack on Obama’s immigration policy, Democrats, and those in Maryland who want to protect law-abiding immigrants. It just so happens Trump has also used the incident to attack sanctuary cities.