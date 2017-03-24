London is quaking with fear today after a man tried to talk to the person sitting next to him on the Jubilee Line last night.
Police describe the incident as critical, as commuter Simon Williams attempted to strike up a conversation just outside Canary Wharf at 5:37 last night.
London terror alert raised to 'severe' after man tries to start conversation on the Tube
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment