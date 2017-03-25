Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1515 Seeds: 15694 Comments: 84977 Since: Oct 2008

I'll start winning, winning, winning next week, pledges President Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump has asked supporters to bear with him whilst he starts that whole winning thing he promised.

Despite minor setbacks, including the two major banks of his legislative agenda being ruled illegal or voted down, and only eight people attending his inauguration, Trump told a cheering Steve Bannon that he would get to winning as soon as he finds something he’s capable of winning at.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor