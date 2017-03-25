President Trump has asked supporters to bear with him whilst he starts that whole winning thing he promised.
Despite minor setbacks, including the two major banks of his legislative agenda being ruled illegal or voted down, and only eight people attending his inauguration, Trump told a cheering Steve Bannon that he would get to winning as soon as he finds something he’s capable of winning at.
I'll start winning, winning, winning next week, pledges President Trump
