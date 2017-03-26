Whoever came up with this acronym is a genius

American law-makers love a good acronym, there's the Prevention of Emotional Neglect and Childhood Endangerment (PENCE) bill aimed at making gay conversion therapy illegal named after the Vice-President who approves it.

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members act (PAWS), the Development Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM act) and the famous USA PATRIOT act aka the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act of 2001.