Biden: I Regret Not Being President Right Now

Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted during a talk at a university Friday night that he regrets not "being president" and said he believes that he may be president right now if he would have run.

Biden said in the talk, first reported by The Hill, that he feels he was best qualified in the political field to be President and that he could have brought the country together.

