Spokesman For Michael Flynn Won't Confirm Nor Deny If Flynn Has Turned State's Witness

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theintellectualist.co
Seeded on Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:10 AM
Laura Rozen is a reporter for AL-Monitor.  Rozen called Flynn’s spokesman to see if he would confirm or deny whether Flynn was cooperating with the government as per a previous report.

Flynn’s spokesman wouldn’t give a confirmation nor a denial to the question.

All that he’d say to Rozen was that he wasn’t “not responding” to the question.

