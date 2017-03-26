Laura Rozen is a reporter for AL-Monitor. Rozen called Flynn’s spokesman to see if he would confirm or deny whether Flynn was cooperating with the government as per a previous report.
Flynn’s spokesman wouldn’t give a confirmation nor a denial to the question.
All that he’d say to Rozen was that he wasn’t “not responding” to the question.
Spokesman For Michael Flynn Won't Confirm Nor Deny If Flynn Has Turned State's Witness
