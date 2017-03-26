The GOP has reportedly pushed for a female journalist to be fired from NPR after complaining about her reporting on Republican lawmakers.
Jacqui Helbert was reporting on students from a Gay Straight Alliance who met with Republican lawmakers in Tennessee to oppose a controversial bathroom bill that is similar to one enforced in North Carolina.
GOP reportedly pushed for a journalist who wrote about their bigotry to be fired
