Steve Bannon Is Cleaning House. He Posted A "S*it List" In WH War Room; And Paul Ryan Is Toast.

The GOP has a united Republican government -- and they still can’t govern. That is the takeaway from yesterday’s stunning loss, where Republicans decided to withdraw their repeal bill rather than face the humiliation of public defeat on live television. Whose political career is going to the guillotine for this debacle? Who has Steve Bannon declared would be gone by Spring? If you said Paul Ryan, you're right. The implosion of Paul Ryan's career has been building for quite some time. The Speaker of the House is a con artist and his attempt to foist "ObamaCare 0.5" i.e. a half baked version of the original, off on the public as a new and improved product, failed spectacularly and a price will be paid. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has been following Paul Ryan for a number of years and Krugman just put another nail in Paul Ryan's coffin.