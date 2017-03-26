Lawmaker Defends Anti-Abortion Law by Comparing Rape and Incest Pregnancies to 'Beauty from Ashes'

So a lawmaker defended an anti-abortion bill by saying rape and incest were part of God’s will.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed HB 1549 with 67 yeas to 16 nays, and an additional 16 lawmakers excused. Called the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act of 2017, it prohibits abortions when the pregnant woman obtains the abortion “soley” because the unborn child was diagnosed with Down syndrome or another genetic abnormality. No exceptions, and even when one critic pointed out that this stops the procedure even in cases of rape or incest, the bill’s co-sponsor Rep. George Faught (R-Muskogee) defended it by saying these acts are part of Divine will.