Bill To Allow 10 Commandments On Oklahoma State Capitol

Oklahoma lawmakers are fighting over what has been described as the state's most controversial issue: Whether to put a replica of the Ten Commandments in front of the state Capitol building.

Although the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that a religious symbol on government property violated the U.S. Constitution in 2015 and then voters rejected a measure to put the Ten Commandments om Oklahoma State Capitol property in 2016, determined lawmakers insist on bringing the issue back in 2017, according to KFOR.