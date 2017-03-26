Oklahoma lawmakers are fighting over what has been described as the state's most controversial issue: Whether to put a replica of the Ten Commandments in front of the state Capitol building.
Although the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that a religious symbol on government property violated the U.S. Constitution in 2015 and then voters rejected a measure to put the Ten Commandments om Oklahoma State Capitol property in 2016, determined lawmakers insist on bringing the issue back in 2017, according to KFOR.
Bill To Allow 10 Commandments On Oklahoma State Capitol
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment