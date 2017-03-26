Reclaiming the narrative.

Here in old blighty we have had a rather torrid week. Since Wednesday afternoon our televisions, newspapers and social media have been monopolised by just one chronicle. The pandemonium unleashed by Khalid Masood (previously Adrian from Kent) on the thoroughfares of Westminster, armed with a hire car and a couple of knives, was calamitous. He inflicted harm on 50 people, 7 of them critically, and in total 5 people lost their lives - including the perpetrator of what is being described as an act of terror - who was shot and killed by armed police. It was a frightful, abhorrent and destructive crime. So far no-one has been able to determine his motivations with any level of certainty - he did not leave behind any communication explaining his murderous intent - he did not say anything, he did not post anything on social media and he was not heard to shout out Allah Akbar. We do know through media reporting that he had an extensive criminal record and he had served time in the clink (where it is assumed he converted to Islam). MI5 also had a look at him a number of years ago, but he was not under any form of surveillance at the time of this bloody episode.

Of course the murder death cult that is the so called Islamic State have jumped on this bandwagon of bloodshed, claiming this attack as a victory for them, which helps them to get the headlines they desperately desire across the West. In reality there is no evidence that Masood was linked to so called Islamic State in any direct way and we all know that the chaps in this murder death cult would claim responsibility for the opening of an envelope if it gave them a little bit of press or social media attention.

Taking all of the above into account people have assumed that Masood is an Islamist staging a terrorist attack. Acres of newspaper print, hours of television everyday have been dedicated to hypothesising as to the motives behind his actions. Certainly if his intention was to garner attention and publicity he has very definitely been successful in his endeavour.

The terrorist uses force because he knows he will never[fo 23] get his way by democratic means. Through calculated savagery, his aim is to induce fear in the hearts of people. And weariness towards resistance. In this evil strategy, the actions of the media are all important. For newspapers and television, acts of terrorism inevitably make good copy and compelling viewing. The hijacker and the terrorist thrive on publicity: without it, their activities and their influence are sharply curtailed. There is a fearful progression, which the[fo 24] terrorists exploit to the full. They see how acts of violence and horror dominate the newspaper columns and television screens of the free world. They see how that coverage creates a natural wave of sympathy for the victims and pressure to end their plight no matter what the consequence. And the terrorists exploit it. Violence and atrocity command attention. We must not play into their hands. So said our then Prime Minister back in 1985. Mrs Thatcher, in the context of dealing with the IRA, was clear that we should find ways to starve the terrorist of the oxygen of publicity on which they depend. To that end she went so far as to silence the voices of Sinn Fein on television and radio. It was not a great success as voice over actors were used. However did she have a wider point about reclaiming the narrative from this publicity hungry murder death cult?

Should we be giving terrorists the oxygen of so much attention? We have fuelled the flames of notoriety for this no nothing wanker. The police say he acted alone and that his motives may never been known: After four days of intensive inquiries across England and Wales, involving hundreds of officers, the Metropolitan police said they had so far failed to establish the reason for the attack. It is continuing to look at whether Masood was prompted by online propaganda by Islamic State, which has claimed he was a “soldier”, or whether he had some other sense of grievance. But deputy assistant Metropolitan police commissioner Neil Basu said: “We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned.”

Should we let this be an end to him? Remember and honour the victims but let his name been consigned to the dustbin of history?

Let us reclaim the narrative.

Let us starve him of publicity.

Let him be so much ash on the wind.