Unarmed legal resident in critical condition after ICE agents raided Chicago home and shot him: family

Felix Torres, a Chicago man, was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Monday morning at around 6:00 a.m. local time. Officials alleged in a statement that ICE was at Torres’ home in attempt to make an arrest when someone pointed a weapon at agents, leading to the shooting, according to NBC Chicago.

Family members who spoke with the outlet said Torres was unarmed, his daughter, Carmen, explaining that no one was told why agents were at their home. Chicago’s People’s Response Team, an activist organization dedicated to “supporting efforts to end police violence in Chicago” noted that there were at least eight family members in the home at the time of the raid.