Before it fell apart at the weekend, Mike Pence tweeted a photo of the Freedom Caucus discussing the Republicans’ healthcare bill.
Despite the fact that such a bill would cover things like cover maternity, newborn and pregnancy care, not a single woman was visible in the picture.
A similar thing happened back in January, when Donald Trump signed an action banning US tax dollars from being spent on foreign NGOs which promote or perform abortions.
There's a disturbing theory about those all-male photos from The White House
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:26 PM
