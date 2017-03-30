Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1517 Seeds: 15702 Comments: 85034 Since: Oct 2008

Russia 'hired army of 1,000 web trolls to make up fake news about Hillary Clinton in swing states'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: ibtimes.co.uk
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

More than 1,000 people were hired by Russia to produce fake news about Hillary Clinton in swing states during the US presidential election, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee has claimed.

Speaking at a press conference, Senator Mark Warner, the leading Democrat on the committee, said there had been reports of "internet trolls" working in key swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to influence the election through "fake news". Crucially, President Trump won all of those states.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor