Georgia lawmakers cruelly mocked rape survivor lobbying against harmful bill

Remember how Georgia state Rep. Earl Ehrhart adopted a crusade to make it even harder to hold campus rapists accountable? And then he tried to push a bill for a vote on the last day of Georgia’s session after it was already defeated earlier?

Well, I’m sure it’ll shock you to learn he and his pro-rape cronies spent time—as literal representatives of the government on taxpayer dime—to mock, demean, and ridicule a campus rape survivor.