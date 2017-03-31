Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1517 Seeds: 15707 Comments: 85054 Since: Oct 2008

Georgia lawmakers cruelly mocked rape survivor lobbying against harmful bill

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Remember how Georgia state Rep. Earl Ehrhart adopted a crusade to make it even harder to hold campus rapists accountable? And then he tried to push a bill for a vote on the last day of Georgia’s session after it was already defeated earlier?

Well, I’m sure it’ll shock you to learn he and his pro-rape cronies spent time—as literal representatives of the government on taxpayer dime—to mock, demean, and ridicule a campus rape survivor.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor