The unemployed 'shall not eat': Texas Republican uses Bible to justify cuts to SNAP benefits

In their quest to gut SNAP (food stamps), Republicans often point to unemployed adults as freeloaders straining the system because they choose not to work.

This strategy is so popular that it even has its own Bible verse. As the Wonkblog points out, on Tuesday Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) was at least the third Republican to use the biblical passage Thessalonians 3-10 as a reason to cut access to food stamps.