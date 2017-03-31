Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1517 Seeds: 15707 Comments: 85054 Since: Oct 2008

The unemployed 'shall not eat': Texas Republican uses Bible to justify cuts to SNAP benefits

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:18 AM
Discuss:

In their quest to gut SNAP (food stamps), Republicans often point to unemployed adults as freeloaders straining the system because they choose not to work.

This strategy is so popular that it even has its own Bible verse. As the Wonkblog points out, on Tuesday Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) was at least the third Republican to use the biblical passage Thessalonians 3-10 as a reason to cut access to food stamps.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor