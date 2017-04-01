Newsvine

American Pastors Network Denounces 'Religious Left,' Says Progressives Can't Be Genuine Christians

Reuters story about increasing political activism by the “religious left” since President Trump’s election annoyed some Religious Right pundits this week. On Thursday, the American Pastors Network’s Sam Rohrer, along with his guests Gary Dull and Dave Kistler, devoted their entire “Stand in the Gap” show to trashing the religious progressives highlighted in the Reuters story.

Rohrer was quite fond of his formulation that, unlike the Religious Right, the “religious left” is in fact “irreligiously wrong.”  Rohrer and his co-hosts were not shy about judging the progressive religious activists as “false prophets” and “false teachers” that the Bible warns against.

