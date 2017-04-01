Cheerful Pence Adds "Caused Spike In Teenage Abortions" to "Gave Whole State More AIDS" on Career Highlight Scrapbook

Representatives from the Vice President’s office are confirming at the time of publication that Vice-President Mike Pence has officially added a new entry to his official career highlight scrapbook. Thanks to a law signed by President Chester A. Arthur, everyone who is elected to a position equivalent to a governor or higher must curate and create an official scrapbook of career highlights that is kept in the Library of Congress. Today, Vice-President Pence made a new entry in the books log, right next to another entry, and labeled it, “Caused a spike in teenage abortions.”

“I just cast the tie breaking vote,” Pence whooped and yelled as he wrote in the scrapbook, “and made it possible for states to defund Planned Parenthood. You know, because of all the abortions? Well the beauty part here is that defunding Planned Parenthood to prevent abortions is like defunding dams to stop floods. So, I’m prettttttty sure in just a few years’ time we’ll see a tremendous spike in teenage abortions.”