Ethics attorneys say White House director of social media and senior adviser to President Donald Trump Dan Scavino Jr. strayed into questionable territory on Saturday when he fired a hostile tweet at Freedom Caucus member Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI).
Politico reported that Scavino may be in violation of the Hatch Act, a 1932 federal ban on electioneering by government officials.
Trump aide accused of federal ethics violation over threatening tweet
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 4:18 AM
