Rabid Right-Wingers Foam At The Mouth Over Photo They Think 'Proves' Trump Is Better Than Obama (IMAGES)

Seeded by Soph0571
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 4:31 AM
Did you know that Cheeto is the best worker ever? I mean his tremendous at working. A bigly worker who works super hard and stuff. And Obama was terrible. I mean, of course, right? Black people are always just sooooo lazy. Well, that’s what Trumpers think anyway and they can prove it with this totally well thought-out comparative photo:

