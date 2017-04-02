A federal judge in Kentucky is allowing a lawsuit by three protesters assaulted at a Donald Trump campaign rally last March to move forward, agreeing with the plaintiffs that Trump's call from the podium for his supporters to "get 'em out of here" incited rally-goers to physically attack them.
The three protesters have sued Trump for incitement, vicarious liability, negligence, gross negligence, and recklessness.
Judge: Trump Incited Violence Against Protesters At Kentucky Rally
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 4:47 AM
