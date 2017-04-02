This May Be The Most Hypocritical Republican Editorial Of All Time

Adam Kinzinger is the Republican congressman from Illinois' 16th congressional district and he's angry! He's rip-roaring mad about the GOP's humiliating Trumpcare defeat and he knows just who to blame:

From my perspective, however, claiming that the party was in disarray is untrue. A vast majority of us were ready to vote yes, but one faction of the party made it impossible: the House Freedom Caucus.

Elected in 2010, Kinzinger has been a steady party man, meaning he's spent the last 7 years opposing pretty much anything and everything President Obama wanted to do, whipping the GOP base into a frenzy of rage and absolute hatred: Compromise is surrender, government is bad and Obamacare is destroying freedom.