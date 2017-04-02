Newsvine

Millennials are more likely than their parents to think women's place is in the home

Perhaps no one in the US has received more blame for recent setbacks in gender equality than Donald Trump. His derogatory comments about women and his choice of a predominantly male cabinet put women’s hard-earned gains in question.

But new research shows there is another force threatening the female future: millennials’ attitudes about women’s roles at home.

In 1994, 42% of American high school seniors (age 18) agreed that the best kind of family was one in which the man was the outside “achiever” and the woman took care of the home. In 2014, 58% said this was true.

