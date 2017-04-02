A Teenage Asylum Seeker Was The Victim Of A Brutal Attack In London

Six people have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was attacked by a group of people at a London bus stop on Friday night.
The victim was attacked after revealing he was an asylum seeker, and the incident is being treated as a suspected hate crime by police.
The teenager, believed to be Kurdish Iranian, is being treated in a south London hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable, and not life-threatening.
