A Judge Has Temporarily Stopped Kentucky's Only Remaining Abortion Clinic From Closing

SOURCE: Jezebel: Celebrity, Sex, Fashion for Women. Without Airbrushing.
Earlier this week it was reported that Kentucky’s staunchly anti-abortion governor, Matt Bevin—who, along with his administration, has systematically dismantled the state’s abortion services—is now hellbent on shuttering the state’s one remaining abortion provider. The EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville was ordered to stop providing abortions beginning Monday, but, fortunately, that plan has been temporarily chilled.

On Friday, a federal judge granted the clinic a temporary restraining order, valid for 14 days, citing evidence that the, “rights of [the clinic’s] patients would be immediately and irreparably harmed,” without the court’s intervention.

