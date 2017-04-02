O'Reilly is a pig. But we knew that.

I suppose some people thought when O'Reilly was exposed years ago as a disgusting sexual harasser in the Andrea Makris case that he learned his lesson and would never do it again. I doubt many women believed that was likely though.Anyway, he didn't:

An investigation by the New York Times released on Saturday reveals that at least five women have taken a total of $13 million in settlements after accusing top Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment.