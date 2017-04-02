Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1519 Seeds: 15729 Comments: 85154 Since: Oct 2008

GOP congressman threatens constituent at town hall: "Ma'am, if you yell one more time like that..."

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - Shareblue
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 5:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It’s becoming a trend. Earlier this month, in response to being called out by angry constituents during a town hall meeting, Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) yelled at one of them to “shut up.

This time, things got ugly in a hurry for Rep. Andy Harris’s (R-MD) town hall meeting at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland.

As the Freedom Caucus member presented a Power Point presentation on his views about health care, the crowd booed and jeered him loudly.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor