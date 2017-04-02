It’s becoming a trend. Earlier this month, in response to being called out by angry constituents during a town hall meeting, Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) yelled at one of them to “shut up.”
This time, things got ugly in a hurry for Rep. Andy Harris’s (R-MD) town hall meeting at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland.
As the Freedom Caucus member presented a Power Point presentation on his views about health care, the crowd booed and jeered him loudly.
GOP congressman threatens constituent at town hall: "Ma'am, if you yell one more time like that..."
