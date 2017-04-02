The white working class has been strategically pitted against the rest by right-wing politicians

Not a week goes by without a right-wing British politician or pundit bewailing the "left behind" white working classes. Most of it is bogus sympathy. Most of them have never cared about those beneath them. Particular identity politics are cynically stimulated by people of power and influence, most effectively by Nigel Farage, the most successful hawker of white victimhood.

Depressingly, genuinely concerned men and women are also now caught up in this social panic. Nicky Morgan, previous education secretary, usually measured and thoughtful, this week warned that white working class boys were outperformed by ethnic minority pupils, "whose families are aspirational and value education more."