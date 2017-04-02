Amateur president Donald Trump keeps bringing up his baseless claim alleging that Barack Obama had his phones wiretapped before the election. The former reality show star is deflecting from his Russia scandal by attacking his predecessor without offering one bit of evidence.
Trump tweeted, "When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?"
Trump To Media: Focus On Obama Wiretapping Me Instead Of My Russia Scandal, Thank You!
