Texan Mayor to Hispanic Councilman: "Speak Up, Boy"

The white Mayor of Pasadena, Texas embodied the town’s growing racial tensions in one offensive phrase during a city council meeting in which he called a Hispanic Councilmember “boy.”

Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell was attempting to rush a vote on a tax collection contract when councilman Cody Ray Wheeler, a Hispanic man, said that he had not yet had a chance to speak.

In response, Isbell said, “Well, you better speak up, boy.”