Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1519 Seeds: 15729 Comments: 85154 Since: Oct 2008

Texan Mayor to Hispanic Councilman: "Speak Up, Boy"

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - The Ring of Fire Network
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 5:53 AM
Discuss:

The white Mayor of Pasadena, Texas embodied the town’s growing racial tensions in one offensive phrase during a city council meeting in which he called a Hispanic Councilmember “boy.”

Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell was attempting to rush a vote on a tax collection contract when councilman Cody Ray Wheeler, a Hispanic man, said that he had not yet had a chance to speak.

In response, Isbell said, “Well, you better speak up, boy.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor