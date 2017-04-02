The white Mayor of Pasadena, Texas embodied the town’s growing racial tensions in one offensive phrase during a city council meeting in which he called a Hispanic Councilmember “boy.”
Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell was attempting to rush a vote on a tax collection contract when councilman Cody Ray Wheeler, a Hispanic man, said that he had not yet had a chance to speak.
In response, Isbell said, “Well, you better speak up, boy.”
Texan Mayor to Hispanic Councilman: "Speak Up, Boy"
