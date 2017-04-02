The death penalty is getting more and more expensive. Is it worth it?

Recently, several states, including Nevada, have introduced bills that cite legal costs as one of the reasons for ending the death penalty.

National trends show the death penalty is being sought and imposed less frequently. There is also ample evidence that the costs for seeking and administering the death penalty have increased significantly since the 1980s.

As our recent studies have revealed, this is the case in both Oregon and Washington. The findings clearly show that the costs for death penalty trials and appeals for both Oregon and Washington have increased significantly over time.