Whenever there’s an abortion hearing at the Capitol, members of Abolish Abortion Texas, a 1-year-old religious right group, are likely nearby, handing out pamphlets with that demand emblazoned on the first page.
Unlike established anti-abortion groups, Abolish Abortion Texas is only loosely organized. It doesn’t have a headquarters, hold official meetings or collect dues. But the group maintains a hard, unyielding line on abortion that makes even stridently anti-abortion activists uncomfortable.
Meet the 'Abolitionists,' the Most Extreme Anti-Abortion Group at the Texas Lege
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 6:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment