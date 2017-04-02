'Trump Slump' Could Mean Well Over $10 Billion Per Year in Lost Tourism Revenues

The so-called "Trump Bump" may be pushing the stock market to record highs. But the "Trump Slump"—the anticipated decline in foreign travelers to the U.S. due to the reality of Donald Trump as president—is not boding quite as well for the American economy.

The rise of Trump, and specifically his policies on immigration and the Muslim ban, appears to be causing some foreign tourists to rethink plans to visit the U.S. Search engines reported a steep decline in international travelers looking for flights to America immediately after Trump issued a controversial order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries in early 2017. Many overseas-based tour operaters noticed a sharp dip in bookings to the U.S. around this time as well.