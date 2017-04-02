We all have a story behind our vine names. Some are pretty straightforward. You have used your real name, or a combination of your name and where you live. However there are some really wild, wonderful and quite frankly crazy names out there. So just for a lazy Sunday chat, how did you come about your vine name and what is it you want it to say about you?
What does your vine name say about you?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Sun Apr 2, 2017 11:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment