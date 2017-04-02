Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1522 Seeds: 15732 Comments: 85184 Since: Oct 2008

What does your vine name say about you?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Soph0571
Sun Apr 2, 2017 11:02 AM
Discuss:

We all have a story behind our vine names. Some are pretty straightforward. You have used your real name, or a combination of your name and where you live. However there are some really wild, wonderful and quite frankly crazy names out there. So just for a lazy Sunday chat, how did you come about your vine name and what is it you want it to say about you?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor