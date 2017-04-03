Things are bad out there at the moment for women. You all know it and we all feel it. Old right wing white dudes are in the ascendance (again) and running rough shod over the rights of women, as is their way. At the best in some places we can describe this as benign neglect. In other spaces it is wilful ignorance coupled with the fact they just do not care enough about women to ensure that our rights are upheld. In the most egregious circumstances they are actively fighting to roll back rights that women have fought for decades. This is bad enough. This is enough to make anyone with a scintilla of a feminist bone to be rather cross.

We can add to this the alt-right anti-female sentiment infecting large swathes of the interwebs and the fact that women still earn significantly less than men for the same role and it is surely not wrong to expect and hope that women band together with a strong and vehement female voice to stand up and say hell no.

Not so much.

Because then we have this:

'Men know it's their role to protect, provide and support. It's the woman's role to receive gracefully, and also to show gratitude and appreciation for his efforts. 'For example, if what he provides is never good enough for her, he's unlikely to stick around. He'll take his efforts elsewhere, to someone who will make him feel valued. 'On a similar note, if she's always nagging, comparing and criticising him, he'll start looking elsewhere.'

In 2017. We have THAT. Written by a woman and published in a national paper. 100 years after Emily Pankhurst. Where are we and what did they do with 2017?

Good Grief.