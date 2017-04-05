Newsvine

United Nations to send Kendall Jenner to Syria with a truck load of Pepsi

Article Photo

The UN has asked fashion model Kendall Jenner to intervene in the conflict in Syria by taking cans of Pepsi to bring the government and rebel forces together.

“The Security Council watched the Pepsi advert starring Kendall,” says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

‘We hadn’t realised that the combination of sugary drinks and a supermodel could be so effective in conflict resolution.

