What does Hell look like?

Mathew Ch 25 proclaims that the son of man will come in all his glories surrounded by the holy angels and will divide the nations of the world as a shepherd divided his sheep from his goats. Sheep will go to heaven. goats are destined for hell. A place that is described as being of everlasting fire and eternal punishment designed by God for Satan and his demons.

Some argue that a loving God would not give man free will and then punish them for using their free will in a way that displeases them by throwing them into a pit of eternal torment. Others argue that God would not be a just God if he did not punish sin and that a loving and just God would create a hell for sinners because you can’t have grace without punishment. However taking that to its logical conclusion - what if people you loved did not get into heaven, but you did? Would that not become a torment for you? Would that mean your personal heaven then becomes a personal hell?

This of course presupposes, that you in as much as you may believe in hell, that that belief is set within a christian framework. There are some big differences between faiths. While Muslims also believe in hell they do not believe it to be eternal. You do your time for your sins and then get released to Muslim heaven. A get out clause if you will. Sikhs make their own hell based on their actions in a previous life time. So this lifetime might be hellish but they can work to make the next one will better.

Of course this all assumes that the various hells' described in our various religions are rooted in some kind of faith based reality. One might argue that hell is a human construct for social control and is used as a form of behaviour manipulations and excommunication. Is it that the threat of exclusion from the presence of God enough to ensure people tow the line? Could that be the meaning of hell?

Does hell exist and what does it look like?