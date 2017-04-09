Why one Christian doctor decided to provide abortions

A 12-year-old girl showed up in Dr. Willie Parker’s waiting room in Illinois. The girl was an incest victim, having been impregnated by her father, and she and her mother wanted her to have an abortion. The girl was stoic, which led Parker to conclude that she had figured out a way to project herself out of her traumatic predicament. “The right answer was to end that pregnancy,” he tells Newsweek over the phone.