Michele Bachmann: The Left Is Helping The Antichrist Come To Power

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: rightwingwatch.org
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 4:17 AM
While speaking last week on the Last Days radio program “Understanding the Times with Jan Markell,” former GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann linked political advocacy on the left with the rise of the Antichrist.

Bachmann said that Donald Trump’s opponents, much like the people who built the Tower of Babel, are rebelling against God to bring about “the creation of a manmade, one-world system. And scripture tells us that in the End Times, that is what Antichrist will be, he will be a part of a one-world system.”

