Pulse Gunman's Widow Noor Salman to be Extradited to Florida to Face Federal Charges

Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse Nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, has waived her right to a hearing that would fight her extradition to Florida from California, where she’s been held since her arrest.

As the Orlando Sentinel reported, Salman was scheduled to appear in court on April 10th to fight her extradition, but court documents filed this week showed that she will now return to Orlando to face federal charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband in the June 2016 massacre.