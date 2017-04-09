A new study has found conclusively that literally everyone except you is completely wrong about absolutely everything.
The survey, commissioned by you, consisted of you looking at a number of comments threads, noting that the most people held different opinions to you, and extrapolating that everyone is wrong about everything except you.
Everyone except you is wrong about everything, finds study
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 4:39 AM
