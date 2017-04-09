Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1530 Seeds: 15746 Comments: 85330 Since: Oct 2008

U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula: U.S. official

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: wibqam.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 4:44 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program.

Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor