Fox Reportedly Uses Trump's Access Hollywood Tape to Teach its Employees About Sexual Harassment

After the New York Times reported last weekend that Fox and Bill O’Reilly had settled five times with women who’d accused the TV personality of sexual harassment and other lewd behavior, no one was shocked that President Trump defended him, calling O’Reilly “a good person,” who, in his opinion, didn’t do anything wrong and shouldn’t have settled. This is one of the few areas in life Trump probably knows a lot about, because he has also allegedly faced his fair share of rejection by women he inappropriately touched or commented upon.

