Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1530 Seeds: 15746 Comments: 85330 Since: Oct 2008

Rep. Jody Hice Tells Pastors: 'This Is Our Country' (Video)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: opposingviews.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 5:11 AM
Discuss:

Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia told a gathering of Christian pastors on April 5 in Washington D.C. that the U.S. is "our country" and "our turf" (video below).

Rice's speech was part of the April Congressional Pastors' Briefing that was arranged by controversial Christian historian David Barton through his Wallbuilders organization.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor