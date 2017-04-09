Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia told a gathering of Christian pastors on April 5 in Washington D.C. that the U.S. is "our country" and "our turf" (video below).
Rice's speech was part of the April Congressional Pastors' Briefing that was arranged by controversial Christian historian David Barton through his Wallbuilders organization.
Rep. Jody Hice Tells Pastors: 'This Is Our Country' (Video)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 5:11 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment