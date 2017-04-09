Amazingly, Bill O'Reilly's Book On Family Values Will Debut At #1

The New York Times:

The timing of Bill O’Reilly’s latest best-selling book could hardly be more awkward.

The book, “Old School,” is billed as a defense of traditional values, and includes advice on how men should treat women respectfully, not as sex objects. The book went on sale the same week The New York Times reported that Mr. O’Reilly, the Fox News host, had settled suits with five women who had accused him of sexual harassment or verbal abuse.