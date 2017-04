A feminist makes the case against feminism

"Making feminism a universal pursuit might look like a good thing," author Jessa Crispin writes, "but in truth it progresses, and I think accelerates, a process that has been detrimental to the feminist movement."

Crispin has written a polemic titled Why I am Not a Feminist, in which she laments the banality of contemporary feminism. Her thesis is simple enough: At some point, feminism lost its political moorings; it became vapid and toothless in its quest for universality. Feminism became a catch-all term for self-empowerment, for individual achievement.

