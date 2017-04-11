Yes, there IS a war on Christianity – and it is being waged by alleged Christians on True Christians.

True Christians follow the words of The Nazarene. They believe in sheltering the homeless, feeding the hungry, and caring for the sick and dying – things that alleged Christians have been fighting against for decades.

True Christians don’t waste their breath berating stores for having “Xmas sales”. They’re too busy collecting goods for food banks that ensure no one will be without a holiday meal.

True Christians don’t complain about being wished “Happy Holidays”. They’re more concerned with collecting toys for kids whose parents can’t afford gifts for under the tree.