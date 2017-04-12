Newsvine

Pastor who said Pulse nightclub victims 'got what they deserve' is found guilty of child molestation

This week, a Florida jury found 57-year-old Christian pastor Kenneth Adkins guilty on 8 counts of child molestation, relating to a relationship he had with a male and female who were underage seven years ago.

According to The Florida Times Union, Adkins was “grooming the two teens — youths he was supposed to be mentoring — to have sexual intercourse in front of him.”

