This week, a Florida jury found 57-year-old Christian pastor Kenneth Adkins guilty on 8 counts of child molestation, relating to a relationship he had with a male and female who were underage seven years ago.
According to The Florida Times Union, Adkins was “grooming the two teens — youths he was supposed to be mentoring — to have sexual intercourse in front of him.”
Pastor who said Pulse nightclub victims 'got what they deserve' is found guilty of child molestation
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 2:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment